Tow truck driver posed as CAA, police say

An Ottawa tow truck driver accused of misleading motorists he was with CAA has been charged with fraud, theft and mischief.

Ottawa police said they launched an investigation in August after receiving two separate complaints about a local towing company.

According to the complainants, the driver who arrived to provide roadside assistance told them he was with CAA, but they were later told by CAA that there was no record of their vehicles being towed.

In one case, police said the complainant's vehicle was taken without their consent to an unknown location, where it racked up impounding fees of more than $5,000.

Compound searched

A 33-year-old Ottawa man was charged last week with two counts of making a false pretence to obtain property over $5,000, one count of theft of a motor vehicle and one count of mischief over $5,000.

Police said they carried out a search warrant on Tuesday at a tow truck compound near the Ottawa International Airport.

CAA was co-operative and had nothing to do with the alleged crimes, police stressed.

The investigation continues and police are asking anyone who may have experienced something similar to contact them at 613-236-1222 extension 7300.