Ottawa Tourism offers visitors $100 for hotel bookings

Ottawa Tourism is offering $100 gift cards to people who a book a hotel stay in the capital as a way to help the struggling hotel industry get back on its feet during the pandemic.

People who book an Ottawa hotel for a minimum of two nights will be given the $100 Visa gift card upon check-in. Bookings must be made by Sept. 30, although the actual hotel stay can occur any time until Dec. 31, 2020.

Officials say they're hoping the project — called, "It's on us!" — will encourage both Ottawa residents, and people who live within driving distance of the city, to book hotels and use their gift cards at area restaurants and attractions, such as boat cruises.

"It's not aimed further afield, because we're not at that place just yet," said Catherine Callary, vice-president of destination development for Ottawa Tourism. "But certainly for road trips, or for residents who just want to get out of their home and be pampered at a hotel, and be tourists in their own backyard — this is a campaign that's aimed at that."

Ottawa's tourism industry has taken a big hit due to pandemic-related restrictions. (CBC)

Ottawa tourism recovery expected to take 'years'

Callary said Ottawa's tourism industry has been reeling from the pandemic, and it will take years, not months, for it to recover.

"Tourism was one of the first hit sectors of the pandemic, and will take the longest to recover ... so we're doing our best to bring back an important sector for Ottawa that employed 43,000 people and that was bringing in $2.2 billion in visitor spending every year," she said.

More information on the incentive can be found on Ottawa Tourism's website.