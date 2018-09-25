Photos
Before and after photos reveal tornado's ruinous power
On Friday, two tornadoes touched down in Ottawa and Gatineau leaving a trail of destruction in its path.
Environment Canada said the tornado that laid waste to Dunrobin and Gatineau's Mont-Bleu neighbourhood was likely an EF-3 with wind speeds of up to 265 km/h.
The second tornado, which hit Ottawa's Arlington Woods neighbourhood with devastating force, was classified as an EF-2 and packed wind speeds of up to 220 km/h.
These photos, taken before and after the Dunrobin-Mont-Bleu tornado, are stark examples of its devastating power.
