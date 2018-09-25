Before and after photos reveal tornado's ruinous power

The twin tornados that struck Ottawa and Gatineau Friday left trails of destruction in their wakes.

Environment Canada said the tornado that laid waste to Dunrobin and Gatineau's Mont-Bleu neighbourhood was likely an EF-3 with wind speeds of up to 265 km/h.

The second tornado, which hit Ottawa's Arlington Woods neighbourhood with devastating force, was classified as an EF-2 and packed wind speeds of up to 220 km/h.

These photos, taken before and after the Dunrobin-Mont-Bleu tornado, are stark examples of its devastating power.

Dunrobin

Mont-Bleu, rue Jummonville

Mont-Bleu, rue Georges-Bilodeau

Mont-Bleu from above