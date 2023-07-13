Why you may not have received an alert until after two tornadoes struck Ottawa

Some residents of an Ottawa suburb are questioning the reliability of Environment Canada's weather alert system, after they received alerts well after two tornadoes had already touched down in Barrhaven on Thursday.

One person suffered minor injuries and at least 125 houses in Barrhaven were damaged. The Northern Tornadoes Project released an investigation report Saturday concluding that both tornadoes had a maximum estimated wind speed of 155 km/h.

"We got the alert 15 minutes after it struck," Barrhaven resident Sharlene Burnside said.

Burnside said she had been watching the skies after a tornado watch was issued that morning, but the storm hit her house and blew out windows before she received an alert on her phone.

Katie Gies didn't get the alert until eight minutes after the fact, while she was sheltering in place.

"I'm just thinking about our preparedness for extreme weather events and what our government and communication systems can do to make sure citizens are alerted timely and efficiently, because it really hasn't been done yet," she said.

"I think there's a lot of room for improvement. I feel like in 2023 we should have some sort of proper emergency alert so that everyone within a high risk area knows. Full stop."

Tornado warnings are complicated, meteorologist says

Tornado watches are the first line of defence, according to Environment Canada meteorologist Gerald Cheng. The agency issues a tornado watch when forecasters see that a system with the potential to cause a tornado is approaching a given area.

Gerald Cheng, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, says tornado warnings are an effective but imperfect tool. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"Once we issue a tornado watch ... that's a good communication tool to warn the public that there is something coming, and there is a big risk," Cheng said.

For the agency to issue a warning, however, forecasters must either receive a report of a tornado on the ground or observe something on the radar, he said.

But the radar isn't a perfect tool.

A radar scan takes six minutes, Cheng said, so it may not always reflect the most recent weather conditions.

"By the time the data comes to our office, it could be six minutes old, so something could be on the ground already for six minutes at least," he said. "Then you also have to factor in the time it takes somebody to draft and send that warning and the analysis before that."

Cheng said the alerts are important but that individuals need to be aware of their surroundings and get to safety when they see weather deteriorating.

"When we talk about tornado warnings, it's just one tool, but this tool is not 100%," he said.

"It's like a fire alarm — when something happens or when a fire starts before you, we shouldn't wait for the fire alarm to take action."