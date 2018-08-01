Skip to Main Content
Tornado warning ended for City of Ottawa
Updated

Tornado warning ended for City of Ottawa

Severe thunderstorm warnings remain in place, with Environment Canada warning about the potential for strong wind gusts, nickel-sized hail and heavy rain.

Severe thunderstorm warnings remain in effect

CBC News ·
Storm clouds were gathering over the region on Wednesday afternoon. (Dan Mellon/Twitter)

Environment Canada has ended a tornado warning for the Ottawa area.

The agency issued the warning at about 5:40 p.m. because of signs a severe storm could produce a Tornado. It was cleared it 30 minutes later.

Severe thunderstorm warnings remain in place, with Environment Canada warning about the potential for strong wind gusts, nickel-sized hail and heavy rain.

Communities in the path of the storm include Ottawa, Hull, Aylmer, Nepean and Vanier.

Environment Canada had first issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the region early in the day.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us