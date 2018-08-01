Tornado warning ended for City of Ottawa

Environment Canada has ended a tornado warning for the Ottawa area.

The agency issued the warning at about 5:40 p.m. because of signs a severe storm could produce a Tornado. It was cleared it 30 minutes later.

Time lapse of *something* forming <a href="https://twitter.com/BlacksWeather?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BlacksWeather</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottweather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottweather</a> <a href="https://t.co/PYoHoWe2GI">pic.twitter.com/PYoHoWe2GI</a> —@hipfleminski

Severe thunderstorm warnings remain in place, with Environment Canada warning about the potential for strong wind gusts, nickel-sized hail and heavy rain.

Communities in the path of the storm include Ottawa, Hull, Aylmer, Nepean and Vanier.

Environment Canada had first issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the region early in the day.