Tornado warning ended for City of Ottawa
Severe thunderstorm warnings remain in effect
Environment Canada has ended a tornado warning for the Ottawa area.
The agency issued the warning at about 5:40 p.m. because of signs a severe storm could produce a Tornado. It was cleared it 30 minutes later.
Time lapse of *something* forming <a href="https://twitter.com/BlacksWeather?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BlacksWeather</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottweather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottweather</a> <a href="https://t.co/PYoHoWe2GI">pic.twitter.com/PYoHoWe2GI</a>—@hipfleminski
Severe thunderstorm warnings remain in place, with Environment Canada warning about the potential for strong wind gusts, nickel-sized hail and heavy rain.
Communities in the path of the storm include Ottawa, Hull, Aylmer, Nepean and Vanier.
Environment Canada had first issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the region early in the day.
Airside operations are temporarily suspended in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YOW?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YOW</a> due to lightning in the vicinity of the airport. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/safetyfirst?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#safetyfirst</a><br>Les exploitations côté piste sont temporairement suspendues à /YOW dû à des éclairs dans les environs. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/s%C3%A9curit%C3%A9avanttout?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#sécuritéavanttout</a> <a href="https://t.co/mKi0NhShYJ">pic.twitter.com/mKi0NhShYJ</a>—@FlyYOW