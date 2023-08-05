Latest Ottawa tornado reached speeds of 130 km/h

A tornado that tore through parts of southern Ottawa Thursday evening reached wind speeds of 130 km/h, researchers said.

The Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) released an investigation report Saturday after completing a ground and drone survey to document the damage.

Thursday's tornado was classified as EF-0 on the enhanced Fujita scale, the lowest possible rating.

NTP found the main path of tornado damage ran for about six kilometres in the Findlay Creek area, with a maximum width of 130 metres.

The tornado ripped off part of the roof of a home in Ottawa's Findlay Creek neighbourhood Thursday evening. (Submitted by Michel Simonot)

This latest tornado comes less than a month after four touched down in eastern Ontario , including two in the west-end community of Barrhaven, on July 13.

Connell Miller, an engineering researcher for the NTP, said Thursday's tornado was significant but had a weaker intensity than the two that hit Barrhaven last month.

"You see some minor shingle damage here, some minor soffit damage, some decent sized trees that are down, but nothing like an entire subdivision missing a good chunk of their roofs like you saw in the previous tornado there," he said.

The two tornadoes that hit Barrhaven were classified EF-1.