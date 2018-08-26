Ottawa Pride parade expected to bring out thousands

Organizers of Ottawa's Pride parade say the city will host its largest event ever with tens of thousands of people expected to take part.

"We have over 150 participating floats, marching groups, we've got sports teams, community organizations, politicians, local businesses," Capital Pride chair Troy Whitfield said.

"We expect tens of thousands of people to be lining the streets to celebrate Pride."

The parade will start at 1:30 at Bank Street and Gladstone Avenue and will head north on Kent. It will include floats and live music.

"Pride is unifying all of us together, people from Orléans, Kanata, Barrhaven who are maybe far away from downtown," said Bryan Quinones, who plans to participate in this year's parade.

"[They have] this very nice and festive day of colours and love."

Traffic for Aug. 26

Capital Pride will be all over Centretown this weekend and that means some streets will be pedestrian-only.

On Saturday, Bank Street closed for the weekend from Somerset Street West to Gladstone Avenue starting at 7 a.m., as does Somerset from Bank to O'Connor Street.

Here are the closures for Sunday:

Bank between Catherine Street and Gladstone: 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

O'Connor between Gladstone and MacLaren Street, Gladstone between O'Connor and Bank, and Argyle Street between O'Connor and Bank: all 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

McLeod Street between O'Connor and Bank: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Gladstone between Lyon and Kent streets: 12:30 to 3 p.m.