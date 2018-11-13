Ottawa to host 2020 Canadian Ringette Championships

Ottawa has been chosen to host the Canadian Ringette Championships in 2020.

The tournament will take place in April 2020. More than 45 teams from across the country will compete for the national title, Ringette Canada announced Tuesday.

"It is with pride that Ottawa will host the 2020 Canadian Ringette Championships," Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson said Tuesday. "Ringette has a long tradition in our city, where there are many players and several clubs and dynamic associations."

The tournament is expected to draw more than 3,000 spectators from across Canada, in addition to the more than 1,000 athletes and their families.

The last time the tournament took place in Ottawa was in 1996.

"No association has hosted it in Ottawa in over 20 years … so we're very very excited," said Phyllis Bergman, president of Ottawa's ringette association. "We anticipate we will need over 200 volunteers the week of the games … but it's all going to be so worth it in the end."

The games will take place at the Jim Durrell Recreation Center and at the Bob MacQuarrie Recreation Complex. Gold medal matches will take place at TD Place at Lansdowne Park.