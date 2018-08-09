Skip to Main Content
3D-looking speed 'humps' coming to Ottawa
Ottawa's first three-dimensional painted speed hump is coming to a road near Elmvale Acres Shopping Centre as part of a pilot project aimed at slowing motorists in the area.

Three-dimensional markings like these will be painted on Othello Avenue in Ottawa's south end in a pilot project aimed at slowing motorists. (City of Ottawa)

The mid-block markings, which use textured paint to give the illusion of a raised speed hump, will be painted on Othello Avenue between Wingate Drive and Chapman Boulevard.

The speed hump is not a crosswalk.

City staff will study traffic speeds both before and after installation to determine whether the markings have the desired effect.

The speed hump will be officially unveiled by Mayor Jim Watson and Coun. Jean Cloutier Friday. 

Last month, the Montreal borough of Outremont joined countries including Germany, France, India and Iceland by painting 3D crosswalks on its roads. 

The Montreal borough of Outremont has painted three-dimensional crosswalks on its roads in an attempt to slow down motorists. (Ryan Remiorz/Canadian Press)
