Ottawa in line for 2 more pot shops

Ottawa is in line for two more cannabis shops after some other contenders were disqualified from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario's (AGCO) latest lottery.

The city's two newest stores will be on Merivale Road in Carlington and Charlemagne Boulevard in Orléans, provided the owners meet the AGCO's requirements.

First, the applicants have five business days to formally apply for a retail licence and pay a fee.

The two latest stores are in addition to a Barrhaven location announced when the AGCO unveiled the winners of its second lottery on Aug. 21.

The latest additions would bring the total number of licensed cannabis retailers in Ottawa to six. A seventh, on Richmond Road, has been placed on the wait list.

It's not known when the three newest shops will open their doors to customers, but the owners have until Oct. 1 to prove they're ready.