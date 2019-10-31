Bad weather delays Halloween in 2 towns in Outaouais

Goblins, ghosts and ghouls may have to postpone their hunt for candy in two communities in the Outaouais where Halloween has been delayed one day due to frightening weather.

Municipal officials in both Thurso and Val-Des-Monts, Que., are encouraging residents to postpone their trick or treating until Friday.

The mayor of Montreal made a similar plea on Wednesday as well.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Wednesday afternoon for Ottawa and western Quebec, warning of rain that began Wednesday and is expected to continue all the way into Friday morning. The agency predicted the heaviest rain would fall during the prime trick or treat hours Thursday evening.

Thurso Mayor Benout Lauzon told Radio-Canada they felt it was a security issue and that it would be difficult to keep people safe in the heavy rain and wind forecast for Thursday evening.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson said he has no plans to make a similar call in the city.

"I don't think you can really move Halloween around," he said. "Rain is not a reason to move Halloween and you never know the next day could be even worse weather."