Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Ottawa-Gatineau

UPDATE | The thunderstorm warning was lifted at around 5:20 p.m., although a thunderstorm watch remains in place.

UPDATE #2 | As of 7:10 p.m., there were no remaining watches in effect.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Ottawa-Gatineau, with the possibility of 90 km/h winds and hail the size of Ping-Pong balls.

The weather agency's alert at around 4:50 p.m. said a line of severe thunderstorms stretching from Cantley, Que., to southwest of Kanata were heading east at around 30 km/h.

Many parts of the area could be hit by the storms, including Kanata, Nepean, Munster, Stittsville, Aylmer and Pointe-Gatineau, Environment Canada said.

The agency is urging people to go indoors when threatening weather approaches. Severe thunderstorms can also produce tornadoes, they said.