Thousands of customers without power after Ottawa-Gatineau storm 

Thousands of customers are still without power in both Ottawa and Gatineau, Que., after a severe thunderstorm on Friday.

Hydro Ottawa said 4,500 customers were without power in neighbourhoods across the city, as of 6:30 a.m., and another 6,000 Hydro Quebec customers were still in the dark in Aylmer, Que.

Environment Canada issued a tornado warning for the region Friday evening, after a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Arnprior, Ont., moving southeast at 60 km/h.

Hydro Ottawa crews have restored power to approximately 9,000 customers so far, the power agency said in a statement. It could be several days until power is restored for the thousands of customers still in the dark.

"While the worst of the weather has passed, and several customers have been restored, Hydro Ottawa advises that this is a multi-day restoration situation due to the extent of the damage from downed power lines and trees," Hydro Ottawa said.

Repairs that pose serious safety hazards will be prioritized, as well as restoring power to emergency services, hospitals, water and sewage treatment plants and other critical infrastructure.