RCMP arrest woman in Ottawa terror hoax

RCMP have arrested a 41-year-old Ottawa woman accused of threatening a terrorist attack on federal buildings earlier this year.

According to the RCMP, City of Ottawa officials received a letter in May threatening that a terrorist attack would take place at Tunney's Pasture and LeBreton Flats.

Investigators determined the threat wasn't credible and have charged the woman with committing a hoax regarding terrorist activity, as well as uttering threats and false information.

Ottawa police assisted RCMP with the investigation.

The woman was arrested Thursday and has been released on conditions. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 11.

No other information was released.