Ottawa tent city taken down

A tent community for people in need of stable housing near Ottawa's Bayview station is being taken down.

Officers with the National Capital Commission and Ottawa police were there Tuesday morning, taking down tents and propane tanks.

A number of NCC Conservation officers and Ottawa police officers, along with what appears to be cleanup crews are at the homeless encampment behind the Bayview LRT this morning. They’re tearing down the tents and hauling away propane tanks. The residents aren’t here. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://t.co/kAvuzotWPm">pic.twitter.com/kAvuzotWPm</a> —@KimberleyMolina

The NCC said in a statement all of the makeshift community's remaining residents had accepted temporary new places to live offered to them by the city.

It said it asked them to leave because of health and safety risks, including "restricted access to emergency medical services" and the cold weather.

Belongings at the camp will be stored so people can pick them up if they want, it said.

Spring fire victims

The roots of the community in the wooded area go back to a fire at a nearby rooming house in the spring that left several people homeless.

They first set up in a nearby parking lot before moving to the clearing, saying they wanted to stay close to familiar services and avoid shelters some had had bad experiences in.

The threat of eviction for the community's population, which grew to about 20 people, bubbled up at the end of November, with the city and NCC pointing to a tent fire.

The NCC then posted written notices at the camp this last weekend that anyone who stayed would be removed by police.