No report cards for elementary students next month
Job action affects K-8 students at OCDSB schools
Elementary school students in the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) won't receive report cards next month because of ongoing job action by their teachers.
The OCDSB sent a note to families of elementary school children Wednesday to explain the situation.
Members of the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario won't complete first-term report cards, which are normally due in February. Instead, the teachers will provide school administrators with a list of marks for each subject, or one short comment for kindergarten students.
Secondary school students in the OCDSB will still receive report cards, though they won't include comments.
The ongoing labour dispute between Ontario teachers and the provincial government has led to rotating teacher stikes. On Monday, classes were cancelled for all elementary students in the OCDSB. Last Wednesday, both high schools and elementary schools closed.
The Ottawa Catholic School Board, along with other eastern Ontario boards, cancelled classes on Tuesday.
