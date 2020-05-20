Ottawa teachers relieved at cancellation of Ontario school year

Ottawa teachers are breathing a sigh of relief after the Ontario government announced elementary, secondary and high schools will remain closed for the rest of the academic year, even though online learning comes with continuing challenges.

Mehmet Yilmaz, an English and math teacher at Henry Munro Middle School in Ottawa's Beacon Hill neighbourhood, said he agrees with the decision because it prioritizes health and safety.

"Teachers across this province, first and foremost, are concerned about the wellbeing of our students," said Yilmaz, who teaches students in Grades 7 and 8. "This move does seem like an important one to keep students and their families safe across Ontario."

Premier Doug Ford said Tuesday that he's not willing to take the risks associated with allowing millions of students to return to the classroom to complete the school year. Virtual learning would continue, Ford said, adding there will be as-yet-undefined summer learning opportunities available.

The announcement means that students will continue to attend classes and complete schoolwork online for the foreseeable future and that many parents will have to continue working from home while taking care of their children. Child care centres are also still closed, although expected to gradually in the second stage of the lifting of restrictions.

Navigating the online classroom

In a statement following the announcement, the Ottawa Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) encouraged students to continue to participate in the board's online learning program to expand their learning and improve marks.

Since schools in the OCDSB closed on March 13, Yilmaz said he has been teaching classes using Google's videoconferencing software and coordinating assignments over Google Classroom, an online platform that helps manage teaching and learning.

Teachers across this province, first and foremost, are concerned about the wellbeing of our students. - Mehmet Yilmaz, Teacher at Henry Munro Middle School.

Many students are thriving in that environment, Yilmaz said, able to take on the challenges that come with a new way of learning and learn to work independently.

But others are finding the current learning environment more difficult.

"Other students ... have struggled, understandably, whether because of emotional needs, because of limited access to technology or because of unique family circumstances," said Yilmaz.

Some students can count on help from their parents when completing schoolwork, Yilmaz said, while others have limited parental support because their parents are busy working.

As a father of two young children himself, Yilmaz said he understands some of the difficulties the parents of his students are facing with their kids at home.

"The biggest challenge that I've had on a personal level is making sure that I'm supporting my students, meeting their educational and emotional needs, while still being a present and effective parent," said Yilmaz.

Safety protocols needed for school return: union

Elizabeth Kettle, president of the Ottawa-Carleton Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario, said while teachers can't replicate what happens in a classroom though a computer, they are doing their best to help students continue to learn under the circumstances.

"This has been a huge learning curve ... having to use technology for teaching," said Kettle. "But our teachers are very creative."

Kettle said schools should not open until the government and school boards develop protocols for keeping students and staff safe.

Elizabeth Kettle, president of the Ottawa branch of the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario, says the government and school boards need to develop protocols to keep students and staff safe before schools can reopen. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

Common viruses are hard enough to stop from spreading in schools, Kettle said, let alone a new virus of pandemic proportions.

"A lot of parents, kids, they live at home with elderly family members," said Kettle. "So what does that look like sending your children to school, possibly being exposed, and then bringing that back to home?"

The Ontario government will announce a plan next month for a return to in-class learning for the 2020-2021 year.