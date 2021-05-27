Ottawa teacher charged with sexually assaulting student

Ottawa police have laid four charges against a 56-year-old teacher accused of sexual crimes involving a teenage student.

Darren Green has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, one count of sexual interference and one count of sexual exploitation.

The alleged offences occurred between 2015 and 2018 and involved a girl under the age of 18, police said in a news release. Police said Green was employed by the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board at the time, but didn't say where.

Green was charged Thursday and is expected to appear in court the same day, police said.

Investigators with the sexual assault and child abuse section are concerned there could be more victims, according to police.

Anyone with information, including anyone else affected, is asked to call the unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5944, or to leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.