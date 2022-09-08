Ottawa teacher charged after multiple allegations of sexual assault

An Ottawa teacher has been charged for crimes committed against Ottawa-area students in relation to two allegations of sexual assault.

Anis-Ur Rehman, 68, was charged Thursday with one count of sexual interference, one count of invitation to sexual touching and one count of forcible confinement.

The charges come after the Ottawa Police Service sexual assault and child abuse section conducted two investigations into separate allegations of sexual assault.

The first incident is alleged to have happened in November 2021, according to a release from Ottawa police, and involved a student at the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) high school where Rehman taught. The incident was immediately reported and Ottawa police opened an investigation.

The second incident was reported in July 2022 and occurred between January and September 2018 at Rehman's Findley Creek home during private child care before and after school.

Investigators said they are concerned there could be more victims.

The OCDSB called the charges "serious and troubling," in a written statement.

The school board said it became aware of the allegations in the fall of 2021 and it immediately contacted authorities and removed the employee from the classroom. The board said it also reported the matter to the Ontario College of Teachers.

Ottawa police are requesting anyone with information to contact the sexual assault and child abuse unit at 613-236-1333 x5944 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477.