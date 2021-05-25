Ottawa teacher charged with dozens more sex crimes against children

An Ottawa high school math teacher who for years has been the subject of complaints by parents has been charged with dozens more sex crimes involving children.

Rick Watkins, 57, better known by his former surname Despatie, is facing 45 new charges, Ottawa police sexual assault detectives announced Wednesday.

"Mr. Despatie" taught math to grades 7 and 8 at St. Matthew High School in Orléans. More than a dozen former students and concerned parents told CBC News they had complained about his conduct for more than a decade before he was initially charged in April.

Those earlier charges allege that between September 2019 and March 2021, Despatie touched and sexually assaulted two girls, and did so while he was in a position of trust. By the time those charges were laid against him, Despatie had changed his name to Rick Watkins.

School apologized for handling of complaints

After Despatie was first charged, the Ottawa Catholic School Board sent a notice to all parents apologizing to "any former students who have experienced harm by someone in a position of trust."

The board said the teacher was "immediately" suspended once the allegations came to the school's attention, but that didn't happen until March 2021, a month before he was charged and years after some of the complaints were made to school administrators.

The board has promised a review of previous complaints against Despatie, who has been a teacher since 1989. He also coached the school's basketball teams and operated a private hockey academy for children.

At the time those charges were laid, police said they feared there could be more alleged victims.

New charges against teacher

Investigators said Wednesday that they've laid more charges based on the complaints of another 14 individuals, all under the age of 14 at the time of the alleged offences. The new charges date back to 2004.

Despatie has been charged with 13 counts of sexual assault, 13 counts of sexual interference, 11 counts of criminal harassment or stalking, six counts of voyeurism, one count of assault and one count of assault with a weapon.

Despatie is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Police continue to appeal for information about his conduct, and ask people to call the Ottawa Police Service sexual assault and child abuse unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5944.