New meters to give taxi drivers leeway to lower fares

Taxi passengers in Ottawa will soon be able to pay through a smartphone app and take advantage of special discounts like those offered by Uber or Lyft, the city's largest cab company says.

Coventry Connections, which runs Blueline, Capital and Westway, says it wants to start offering the tablet-based technology in time for the holiday party season, but has been held back by city regulations that require old-fashioned wired meters on the dashboard.

On Thursday, the city's community and protective services committee decided to update the definition of a taxi meter to bring them more in line with those used by popular ride-hailing companies. City council is expected to OK the new definition on Sept. 11.

Coventry Connections CEO Marc André Way said the new technology will allow the traditional cab industry to attract more corporate business.

"What it gives us is the opportunity now to go after companies like Shopify, hospitals, the Government of Canada, and modernize the way that we were charging for taxis where someone had to walk around with a coupon of chits," Way said.

Wired dashboard meters like this one could soon make way for modern tablet-based technology that allows for discounted fares and smartphone payments. (Kate Porter/CBC)

No 'surge pricing'

The "soft meters," which each cost $381, will also allow drivers to offer specials to attract new customers. Unlike Uber and Lyft drivers, however, cabbies won't be allowed to take advantage of "surge pricing" during peak times, in line with city regulations.

Councillors who were closely involved in the vehicle-for-hire bylaw that passed amid great controversy in 2016 say the intention was always to level the playing field between the traditional taxi industry and its ride-hailing competitors.

But some taxi drivers are wary of the change, fearing the technology will give Coventry too much control over their meters — and their livelihoods.

"The company has no business knowing what I'm doing or what I'm picking up at all times," taxi driver Walid Skaff told councillors Thursday.

"You want to shut me off and have control over my life and total monopoly over the city? This is not something I take very lightly."

'Not something we could do'

Way dismissed that concern, saying Coventry is bound by collective agreements and could never turn off a driver's meter.

"That's not something we could do," Way said.

Unionized Blueline Taxi drivers even voted against the new meters earlier this week, but union leadership has been onside and Way said the collective agreement allows the company to move to the new fare meters.

The community and protective services committee also decided Thursday to increase the fine a rider must pay for soiling a cab from $50 to $150. Also, all taxis will now undergo a single annual inspection, regardless of their age.

Coun. Matt Luloff has also asked staff to look into why accessible taxis are often unavailable for residents who need them.