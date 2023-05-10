Homicide unit investigates suspicious death of 74-year-old man

Ottawa police say its homicide unit is investigating the suspicious death of a 74-year-old man on Carousel Crescent.

In a news release, police said they were called to the street near the intersection of Bank Street and Hunt Club Road around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers then found the victim.

Police said they arrested someone around noon Wednesday. Police have not released the names of the victim nor the person arrested.

The scene is about 10 kilometres south of Ottawa's downtown core.