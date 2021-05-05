'It has tested all of us, but we're pulling through'

Since the beginning of the pandemic, CBC Ottawa has kept tabs on four students as they navigated in-person classes during COVID-19. Now that they're learning online for the foreseeable future, we check back in with the Class of COVID-19.

Akwa Udoeyop, Grade 5

"I'm super not happy that they're doing 100 per cent online classes for who knows how long," lamented Akwa Udoeyop. "I was never afraid of getting COVID during in-person school because we had safety rules, social distancing and we had to wear masks."

Still, the 10-year-old Elmdale Public School student believes he'll be ready for Grade 6 next year, "because the teachers are still teaching a lot during online school."

Asked how he's doing during COVID-19, "I just say, 'I hate it, but I'm fine,'" said Udoeyop. "I just try to keep my cool and stay busy.... I just feel like this is the new normal. This is how it's going to be for a while."

'I just try to keep my cool and stay busy. I just feel like this is the new normal. This is how it's going to be for a while,' reflected Akwa Udoeyop, 10. (Julie Nkanta)

Darya Heynen, Grade 7

"I'm doing OK. I know that there are people going through worse, worse, worse things than I'm going through. I know people who have anxiety and depression," said Darya Heynen. "Everyone has their own problems.

"The key is to be hopeful. To imagine a light at the end of the tunnel," Heynen continued. "Instead of thinking about the number of deaths, think about the number of survivors."

The 12-year-old is in Grade 7 at École secondaire publique De La Salle in Lowertown, but like most Ottawa students, she's now learning online. "It's hard to cope sometimes. Staring at a screen all day is mind-numbing."

How is online learning going? Four Ottawa students weigh in 0:41 Love it or hate it, online learning has been a mainstay of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ottawa students Akwa Udoeyop, Darya Heynen, Demeter Riedmueller, and Vanessa Brohman told CBC News about their experiences. 0:41

Heynen's usual pastimes of swimming, taekwondo and choir have been sidelined, but she has taken up roller skating and finds solace in writing.

"Writing is so great. You just get transported into a world of imagination. You can forget about your troubles," said Heynen. "It's a good escape from what's going on."

Heynen tries to stay positive, "but it's hard not to feel angry and sad and mad and scared. When mom comes home from work — she's a health-care worker — and says, 'I gave some vaccine today,' I'm like, 'Yes, we're one step close to ending this madness.'"

'It’s hard not to feel angry and sad and mad and scared,' said Darya Heynen, 12. (Darya Heynen)

Demeter Riedmueller, Grade 9

Lisgar Collegiate student Demeter Riedmueller, 14, has adapted well to online learning during the third wave of COVID-19.

"Being fully online hasn't actually been super horrible for me because I find that I learn better that way," said Riedmueller, who prefers what she describes as a faster pace of learning.

With more spare time, Riedmueller has experimented with new recipes, redecorated her bedroom "with a cool vibe" and expanded her crafting repertoire. Still, she admits to getting cabin fever.

"I am trapped inside with the same people. I've been inside for a very long time. It's pretty easy to get annoyed with people and get frustrated."

Riedmueller is already looking ahead to "real school" in the fall. "I'll be able to hopefully make some new friends," she said.

"I actually haven't found it horrible, but I know that a lot of people have found it really difficult. So I'm just one of the lucky ones."

Demeter Riedmueller, 14, spends a lot of time in her room learning online these days. She's a Grade 9 student at Lisgar Collegiate Institute. (Demeter Riedmueller)

Vanessa Brohman, Grade 12

Grade 12 during COVID-19 has been a challenge for 17-year-old Vanessa Brohman, in her final year at Canterbury High School.

"The third wave has probably been the most difficult for me just because I do deal with health conditions. I've been trying to get that under control while trying to keep up with my schoolwork," Brohman said. "I finally just caught up."

When she does have spare time, Brohman hangs out in her backyard, practises guitar and expresses herself by drawing and colouring. "Just anything calming to just pass the time that we're in quarantine."

She imagines the stories she'll tell in the future about finishing high school during a pandemic.

"I think it would be interesting in the future to tell my kids or my future nieces and nephews about this whole situation, because it has been crazy. I think it has tested all of us, but we're pulling through and we're making progress."