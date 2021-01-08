Dispatches from the home front: CBC Ottawa's student correspondents hunker down

CBC Ottawa is following three students as they attend school during COVID-19.

Elementary students were supposed to return to the classroom on Monday, but earlier this week the province announced at-home learning will be extended until Jan. 25, the same day high school students are due to return.

This week, our student correspondents reflect on that news.

Akwa Udoeyop, 10, Elmdale Public School

"I don't have to wear a mask ... because I'm in my home," observes 10-year-old Akwa Udoeyop.

On his desk sits a Chromebook surrounded by Lego. On the floor there's a hockey net, a shooting pad and a yoga mat.

There are upsides to learning from home, according to Udoeyop. He gets to sleep in an extra hour, and he doesn't have to worry about packing a lunch or rushing to the bus stop.

"I just have to log on and go to the meeting," he said. "And I can grab a snack at any time."

Udoeyop, 10, says it hasn't been all bad, but he misses his school friends. (Julie Nkanta)

He also appreciates the effort his teacher is making to animate the online learning experience. "I like how the teacher does a bunch of fun activities ... like a scavenger hunt around the house."

But he really misses his buddies. "At recess, you don't get to play with your friends," Udoeyop lamented. "But I get to play with my mom, so that's nice."

Still, the news that he'll be stuck at home until at least Jan. 25 was hard to take.

"I'm really sad. I was really looking forward to being able to go to school next week."

Darya Heynen, 12, has been adjusting to at-home learning. (Darya Heynen)

Darya Heynen, 12, École secondaire publique De La Salle

Like Udoeyop, Darya Heynen prefers the classroom experience.

"You learn so much more, even behind a mask, even with a visor, even with two metres distance, it's better than interaction behind a screen," the 12-year-old said.

There have been some technical issues at home, including a tug of war over bandwidth. "If too many people in your house are using the Wi-Fi, the Wi-Fi's slow," said Heynen.

She's also struggling to adjust to the sometimes slow pace of online learning. "How you have to explain things is slower. It's a slower process. Even if you want to be sent to breakout rooms, it takes a couple of minutes."

Still, Heynen remains resilient and even grateful. "Interaction is interaction. We're lucky that we have school. Online school is hard, but I'm really glad that I have a good teacher who knows how to work ... Google Meet."

Heynen also suspects the experience is helping her develop self-discipline. "It takes commitment to sit behind a screen. What you could do is just turn off your camera and wander about. It takes ... responsibility to just sit there ... since you don't have anyone supervising you."

She, too, is disappointed about the extension.

"I know it's for our safety, and I respect that decision. There's nothing we can do about it," Heynen said. "But it's not amazing for our mental health. I really hope ... that we can go back to school on the 25th, and that it won't be prolonged."

Demeter Riedmueller, 13, would like to give COVID-19 the boot, but says she'll take things as they come. 'If this is what we need to do to prevent COVID-19, then I am happy to stay at home for a longer period of time.' (Demeter Riedmueller)

Demeter Riedmueller, 13, Lisgar Collegiate Institute

Demeter Riedmueller describes the first week of online classes as a positive experience, citing extra time in the morning to make herself "really nice breakfasts."

As a high school student, Riedmueller was already prepared to stay home until Jan. 25. Nor is online learning a new experience for her: as a student in the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board, Riedmueller has been alternating between in-person and virtual classes since September.

Extended learning from home not a big deal for this Ottawa student CBC News Ottawa Video 0:40 Demeter Riedmueller, 13, says she doesn’t mind learning at home for a little while longer if it’ll help keep COVID-19 cases down in the city. 0:40

At home, instead of spending four hours a day on a single subject, she studies two a day for two hours each. "It makes it a lot more bearable because I don't have to listen to one teacher ... for a whole four hours," she said.

Like Heynen, Riedmueller has found connectivity to be an issue at home, where there are up to six devices running at a time.

"The Wi-Fi gets really bad. It's hard to be able to do school because I might not be hearing everything because it'll be choppy."

Riedmueller is a Grade 9 student at Lisgar Collegiate Institute in Ottawa. (Demeter Riedmueller)

Riedmueller is managing, though. "I'm having actually a pretty good time working from home all the time," she admitted. "I would very much prefer to be at school, but if this is what we need to do to prevent COVID-19, then I am happy to stay at home for a longer period of time."