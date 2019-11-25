Ottawa·FROM THE ARCHIVES
Ottawa's original LRT: 68 years of streetcars in the capital
Ottawa's previous light rail line ran for nearly seven decades, from 1891 to 1959.
CBC News ·
Ottawa's new light rail line marks 75 days in service today.
Ottawa's old light rail line ran for 68 years, from 1891 to 1959.
Initially, the streetcars trundled down Bank and Elgin streets, and out to New Edinburgh.
At its peak, the system boasted 90.5 kilometres of track.
The O-Train has 20.5 kilometres, and will soon extend to about 55.
Snow has always been an issue.
Snowy scenes in the 1950s from the CBC archives.
The streetcar had to share the road with other vehicles...
...and occasionally with elephants.
There were parades to mark the good times…
...and one final send-off.
Volunteers are restoring this streetcar as a memento of a bygone era.
Here's a video tribute we made in 1989.
As Ottawa moves into a new generation of light rail, we go back to May 1, 1959, when the city's last trolley rumbled through the streets. 1:35
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.