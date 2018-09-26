Ottawa arenas closed due to melted ice

Six arenas in Ottawa that lost power during Friday's severe weather will be closed until at least next week while their melted ice rinks are being rehabilitated.

Regular programming has been cancelled at:

The Walter Baker Sports Centre at 100 Malvern Dr.,

The Minto Recreation Complex at 3500 Cambrian Rd.,

The Tom Brown Arena at 141 Bayview Rd.,

The Nepean Sportsplex at 1701 Woodroffe Ave.,

The Pinecrest Recreation Complex at 2250 Torquay Ave.,

The Richmond Arena at 6095 Perth St.

That includes the curling facility at the Nepean Sportsplex.

At one point, more than half of Hydro Ottawa's customers lost power after two tornadoes tore through Ottawa late Friday afternoon.

Other rinks affected by power outages that have since reopened include Brewer Arena, Bell Centennial Arena, Jack Charron Arena, Fred Barrett Arena, Jim Durrell Recreational Complex, Manotick Arena and McNabb Recreation Centre.

The city said regular programming is expected to resume at the closed facilities in early October. The financial impact of the closures won't be known until then.