City giving update on storm cleanup, power outages at 2 p.m. ET

City of Ottawa and Hydro Ottawa officials give their first news conference of the week, as damage from a destructive storm nine days ago continues to affect many people.

It's now been 10 days of power outages from the major May 21 storm that blew through the Ottawa-Gatineau area and while slow progress is being made, thousands of people remain without power.

The latest update from Hydro Ottawa ahead of a 2 p.m. ET news conference was about 9,000 customers remained without power as of Sunday evening.

That number was originally around 180,000. The company has described the widespread damage from the lightning and windstorm as worse than the 1998 ice storm and 2018 tornadoes.

Some Ottawa roads remain affected by power outages, fallen debris or both. Work is also well underway to handle this debris and other waste after the storm.

The city has changed its approach to emergency support, scaling back the number of emergency respite centres in favour of four "one-stop shops" and invitations to use power and washrooms at community and recreation centres.

More than 8,000 customers in the region who are not served by Hydro Ottawa are without power, mostly around Bancroft, Ont., and Tweed, Ont.