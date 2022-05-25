Update on Ottawa storm cleanup, power outages at 4 p.m. ET

About 115,000 customers in the Ottawa-Gatineau region are still without power nearly 96 hours after a destructive, fatal windstorm Saturday.

City of Ottawa and Hydro Ottawa officials are among those giving an update on cleanup and power restoration at 4 p.m. Wednesday, about 96 hours after a devastating, fatal storm plowed through the region.

About 105,000 customers were still without power in the wider Ottawa-Gatineau region as of early Wednesday afternoon.

Hydro Ottawa CEO Bryce Conrad said Tuesday he hoped the vast majority of residents still without power would see it restored between Wednesday and Friday. Specific homes with major damage will take longer, he said.

Food kept in powered-down freezers has spoiled and there are challenges when it comes to getting fuel.

Emergency centres have been opened to help people access electricity and water, and municipalities are working to handle debris and food waste.

The City of Ottawa continues to ask people to avoid non-essential travel. Many schools remained closed in and around Ottawa Wednesday because of the travel and power challenges.

This kind of storm, with winds that peaked at 190 km/h in Ottawa's south end, is known as a derecho: "a widespread long-lived windstorm associated with a line of thunderstorms," according to Environment Canada.