Update on Ottawa storm cleanup, power outages at 4 p.m. ET

City of Ottawa, local police and Hydro Ottawa officials give their daily briefing on how cleanup and power restoration is going after the weekend storm.

City of Ottawa and Hydro Ottawa officials are among those giving an update on cleanup and power restoration at 4 p.m. ET Tuesday, about 72 hours after a devastating, fatal storm plowed through the region.

More than 150,000 customers were still without power in the wider Ottawa-Gatineau region as of noon ET Tuesday.

Hydro Ottawa CEO Bryce Conrad said again Tuesday morning he hoped the vast majority of residents still without power would see it restored between Wednesday and Friday. Specific homes with major damage will take longer, he said.

Food kept in powered-down freezers has spoiled and there are challenges when it comes to getting fuel.

Emergency centres have been opened to help people access electricity and water, and municipalities are working to handle debris and food waste.

The City of Ottawa continues to ask people to avoid non-essential travel. Many schools were closed in and around Ottawa Tuesday because of the travel and power challenges.

This kind of storm, with winds that peaked at 120 km/h at the Ottawa International Airport, is known as a derecho: "a widespread long-lived windstorm associated with a line of thunderstorms," according to Environment Canada.