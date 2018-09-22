About 150,000 Hydro Ottawa customers alone remain without power after a twister ripped through the area Friday — and the mayor warns it could take "days" to restore service to those affected by the storm.

Speaking to reporters Saturday, Jim Watson said the tornado has plunged large swaths of the city into darkness after the Hydro One-owned Merivale substation was badly damaged by high winds, disconnecting parts of the city from the provincial grid. Several people were also injured in the storm.

Watson said the Merivale substation cannot be fixed easily, meaning there will be prolonged outages until crews can first clear out substantial debris and then make the necessary repairs.

"It's in the top two or three traumatic events that have affected our city [in history]," Watson said. "I've experienced nothing like this in all my life living in Ottawa."

"Literally it looks like some bomb was dropped from the area, and the aerial footage I saw, the paramedics have provided a drone ... it looks like something you'd see in a movie or in tornado alley in Oklahoma," Watson said of Dunrobin, a small community on the western reaches of the city, where residents were hardest hit.

"It looks like something from a movie scene or a war scene."

Based on early damage reports, the tornado was likely an EF-2, meaning it had sustained winds of 179 to 218 km/h.

The tornado has caused considerable damage to dozens of homes, trees and electrical transmission towers. More than 40 homes in Dunrobin alone were flattened or destroyed, leaving a trail of debris and household goods strewn across area streets.

Bryce Conrad, president of the Hydro Ottawa, said the storm was "devastating" to the electrical infrastructure, and damage to the grid is even worse than what it sustained from the 1998 ice storm.

"In terms of the magnitude of the damage to our infrastructure — it's bad," Conrad said.

With the Merivale substation out of service, roughly half of the necessary megawatts the city needs to keep the lights on is out of commission. Neighbourhoods in Ottawa's west and south — including Kanata, Nepean, Barrhaven, Stittsville, but also parts of the Glebe, Westboro and Centretown — are experiencing outages.

"That station has been hard hit. It's down. It is being assessed. It will take multiple days to restore that station," Conrad said, asking customers to be patient while crews work round the clock. "When that station comes back on line, power will flow. In the meantime we're trying to redirect power to restore power where we can but that transformer station is the problem for us — this is a multi-day outage."

In total, 200 citywide outages have left 147,000 Hydro Ottawa customers without power and another 2,000 rural customers, serviced by Hydro One, are also without service.

Also affected were Hydro-Qu​ébec customers, with thousands in the dark.

Conrad said he did not yet have accurate estimates for when power would be restored, but it would likely occur at different times for different neighbourhoods depending on the level of damage to local infrastructure.

Hydro poles in the Greenbank/Hunt Club area of Ottawa were damaged by high winds Friday. Hydro Ottawa President Bryce Conrad said damage to electric infrastructure could take days to restore. (Leah Hansen/CBC)

Beyond the Merivale substation, roughly 80 to 90 hydro poles were downed by the storm.

Many traffic lights throughout Ottawa are offline as a result of the power disruptions. Drivers should treat those intersections as they would a four-way stop.

Thunderstorms with high winds and a confirmed tornado in Eastern Ontario have caused significant damage to our Merivale Station. Crews are working on restoring power as quickly and safely as possible.

Ottawa's police chief said that, despite the blackout, there are no reports of widespread criminal activity or looting.

"At this time, we have no reports of social disorder calls you would associate with a blackout. We will be maintaining an enhanced and visible presence in areas without power throughout this outage," said Charles Bordeleau.

In addition to destroying part of the city's electrical infrastructure, the storm sent five people to local hospitals — two are in critical condition, one is in serious condition and the other two are stable.

There are several others injured in Western Quebec, on the other side of the Ottawa River.

All of Ottawa's hospitals are running on backup generators until power can be restored.