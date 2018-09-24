Praise for hydro workers as power returns

As the lights flickered on in neighbourhoods across Ottawa over the weekend, praise flooded in for the hydro crews who have worked tirelessly since Friday's devastating storm to restore power.

As many as 65 Hydro Ottawa power line workers have been fixing poles and guide wires at any given time since the tornadoes touched down. Crews have worked 16 hour shifts, with only eight hours of rest in between.

"It's hard because when you go home you're thinking about your next day," said Darcy Provost, the supervisor of distribution operations for Hydro Ottawa.

Darcy Provost, the supervisor of distribution services for Hydro Ottawa, is one of the workers pulling 16 hours shifts to get the power back on. He said small acts of kindness and appreciation are propelling hydro crews through their long hours. (Laura Osman, CBC News )

Long hours

The hours are long and the work can be dangerous, but the outpouring of support from the public has helped keep up morale, Provost said.

His crew had been working without so much as a meal break this weekend when hot pizza suddenly arrived around 4 p.m. Later, someone delivered coffee.

"Just that little extra boost keeps the morale up for sure," he said.

Crews have already replaced about 90 damaged hydro poles since Friday.

The final thousand homes are often the most difficult to get back online, Provost said, because crews typically have to go house to house to restore individual connections.

"It's the hardest part of the job to get the last customers on."

Heavy damage to grid

At times, more than half of Hydro Ottawa's customers were without power after a pair of tornadoes hit parts of the city's west end.

The electrical grid suffered more damage on Friday than it did during the infamous 1998 ice storm, said Hydro Ottawa's president over the weekend.

To put this in perspective, <a href="https://twitter.com/hydroottawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@hydroottawa</a>’s site says it has 331,777 total customers (303,571 residential, 24,888 small commercial, 3,305 commercial, and 13 large users), so this must mean more than half <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ottawa</a> is down! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://t.co/geRcHVb2l8">https://t.co/geRcHVb2l8</a> —@KatePorterCBC

About 48,800 local Hydro-Québec customers were without power as of Saturday morning.

Local numbers weren't immediately available, but provincial power distributor Hydro One said at its peak, the storm knocked out power to approximately 400,000 customers.

Between 11 p.m. Sunday and 5 a.m. Monday, power was restored to about 30,000 Hydro Ottawa customers, prompting many to thank hydro workers via social media.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hydroottawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@hydroottawa</a> Tiny says thank you for all your hard work ❤❤😻 <a href="https://t.co/MsR7dWHKbq">pic.twitter.com/MsR7dWHKbq</a> —@SashFrass <a href="https://twitter.com/hydroottawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@hydroottawa</a> After all the complaining and stress I'm sure you received, I just wanted to say thank you for restoring power to my home —@GabeLeger

The owner of at least one restaurant offered free breakfast for hydro workers on Monday.

Free breakfast for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/hydro?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#hydro</a> workers at <a href="https://twitter.com/HometownSportsG?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HometownSportsG</a> on Bank Street. “I just want to shake their hands” says owner Tasso Vasilas. When the restaurant lost power on Friday, employees parked their cars so the vehicle lights shone through the windows. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ottcity?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ottcity</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/OttawaMorning?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OttawaMorning</a> <a href="https://t.co/c8skrU5iSs">pic.twitter.com/c8skrU5iSs</a> —@HallieCBC

As of noon Monday, approximately 3,700 customers were stiil without power. Officials couldn't say when those people will get their electricity back.