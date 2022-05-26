Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Ottawa·Photos

6 scenes before and after storm destruction in Ottawa

It was the strongest derecho storm in Canada this century, blasting Ontario and Quebec on Saturday with winds that peaked at 190 km/h in Ottawa, killing at least 10 people.

Damage from the derecho storm on Saturday was seen throughout the nation's capital

CBC News ·

It was the strongest derecho storm in Canada this century, blasting Ontario and Quebec on Saturday with winds peaking at 190 km/h in Ottawa, killing at least 10 people.

The following before and after photos show a glimpse of the damage at six different spots in the nation's capital.

Highway 417 and Hunt Club Road

Photo to the left from Google Street View, to the right from Buntola Nou/CBC.

Paroisse Saint-Hugues in rural east Ottawa

Photo to the left from Google Street View, to the right from Justin Tang/The Canadian Press.

Old Ottawa South

Photo to the left from Google Street View, to the right from Justin Tang/The Canadian Press.

Merivale Road and Viewmount Drive in Ottawa

Photo to the left from Google Street View, to the right from Justin Tang/The Canadian Press.

Trees in Nepean

Both photos by Ian Black/CBC.

Capital Drive in Ottawa

Photo to the left from Google Street View, to the right from Brian Morris/CBC.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now