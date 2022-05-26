6 scenes before and after storm destruction in Ottawa

It was the strongest derecho storm in Canada this century, blasting Ontario and Quebec on Saturday with winds peaking at 190 km/h in Ottawa, killing at least 10 people.

The following before and after photos show a glimpse of the damage at six different spots in the nation's capital.

Highway 417 and Hunt Club Road

Photo to the left from Google Street View, to the right from Buntola Nou/CBC.

Paroisse Saint-Hugues in rural east Ottawa

Photo to the left from Google Street View, to the right from Justin Tang/The Canadian Press.

Old Ottawa South

Photo to the left from Google Street View, to the right from Justin Tang/The Canadian Press.

Merivale Road and Viewmount Drive in Ottawa

Photo to the left from Google Street View, to the right from Justin Tang/The Canadian Press.

Trees in Nepean

Both photos by Ian Black/CBC.

Capital Drive in Ottawa

Photo to the left from Google Street View, to the right from Brian Morris/CBC.