6 scenes before and after storm destruction in Ottawa
It was the strongest derecho storm in Canada this century, blasting Ontario and Quebec on Saturday with winds that peaked at 190 km/h in Ottawa, killing at least 10 people.
Damage from the derecho storm on Saturday was seen throughout the nation's capital
The following before and after photos show a glimpse of the damage at six different spots in the nation's capital.
Highway 417 and Hunt Club Road
Photo to the left from Google Street View, to the right from Buntola Nou/CBC.
Paroisse Saint-Hugues in rural east Ottawa
Photo to the left from Google Street View, to the right from Justin Tang/The Canadian Press.
Old Ottawa South
Photo to the left from Google Street View, to the right from Justin Tang/The Canadian Press.
Merivale Road and Viewmount Drive in Ottawa
Photo to the left from Google Street View, to the right from Justin Tang/The Canadian Press.
Trees in Nepean
Both photos by Ian Black/CBC.
Capital Drive in Ottawa
Photo to the left from Google Street View, to the right from Brian Morris/CBC.
