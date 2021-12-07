City of Ottawa aims to stop selling bottled water at its facilities

The City of Ottawa has plans to stop selling water in plastic bottles on city property by the end of June.

In a memo being presented this week at the community and protective services committee, city staff say they are working with Coca-Cola to replace their bottled water in city vending machines with other Coca-Cola products.

Due to contact obligations, it would cost the city $574,000 to simply remove all Coca-Cola products from the machines outright.

That's because contract includes a binding minimum value commitment (MVC) that remains in place until 115,000 cases of drinks have been sold.

Currently, the city is 22,688 cases short.

In December 2011, the City of Ottawa agreed to a five-year contract with Coca-Cola, the company behind Dasani bottled water. The city is still tied to the deal because it has not yet met a minimum sales volume at its facilities. (Toby Talbot/Associated Press)

In 2020, former city councillor Jenna Sudds asked staff to explore eliminating the sale of single-use plastic bottles on city property, while encouraging partners and leaseholders to do so as well.

In the memo, city staff laid out two options: buying out the MVC and terminating the contract, or replacing its water bottles with other Coca-Cola offerings.

Staff said it's estimated it would take the city 36 to 48 months to sell all the cases under the agreement, though eliminating water bottles could extend that by approximately a year, once sales return to pre-pandemic volumes.

But, the memo continues, that's preferable to the financial fallout from buying out the contract, which is estimated would lead to a revenue shortfall of approximately $276,000 annually.

Promote municipal drinking water: advocate

Eric Schiller, a founding member of the Ottawa Water Study Action Group, said eliminating plastic water bottles is a good first step — but time is running out for addressing the devastating effects single-use plastics have on the planet's oceans.

"We're delighted that something's happening, but there's a problem, you know, with the environmental crisis coming on. We don't have forever to do these things," he said.

The city should promote the quality of municipal drinking water, Schiller said, so people don't just buy the sugary drinks that would replace the water in the vending machines.

Staff said the city has taken steps in the last five years to provide alternatives to bottled water, including installing new water fountains and converting old fountains with newer models that make it easier to fill up reusable bottles.

As a result, water bottle sales have dropped.

In 2018, 25 per cent of sales in city facilities were bottled water the city said. That dropped to 19 per cent in 2019, and then declined even further during the COVID-19 pandemic as facilities were forced to close.

The plan will be presented to the committee on March 31.