Mandatory green bins closer to a reality in Ottawa apartments, townhomes

Apartments and townhomes in Ottawa where the city is responsible for waste pickup may soon have to introduce green bins for its residents.

The city's standing committee on environmental protection, water and waste management approved the plan Tuesday, and it will now head to full city council next week.

If given final approval the move means all 2,150 multi-residential properties where the city collects garbage and recycling would have to start taking part in the organic waste diversion program.

Right now, 929 of those properties already take part.

Staff will continue to introduce green bins on a voluntary basis for the rest of 2022, according to a news release from the city.

Any new multi-residential property that requires the city to collect its waste would have to add green bins as of Wednesday, June 1, the release added, and city staff would bring forward a plan to get green bins into the remaining properties in 2023.

This policy is in line with Ontario's plan to reduce food waste from multi-residential properties by 50 per cent by 2025, which also makes it mandatory for those properties to provide food and organic waste collection to their residents.