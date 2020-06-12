Ottawans take full advantage of Stage 2 reopenings

From getting a haircut to shopping in a mall again, Ottawans definitely took advantage of the first day of Stage 2 COVID-19 reopenings in the nation's capital.

Here's a look at some of the places people ventured to on Friday, nearly three months after they shut down.

As patios reopen in Ottawa, some said they were happy to get out of the house and experience a small piece of normal life again.

Patios

Even though Friday was relatively cool, people still took advantage of the sun to enjoy a beverage on patios across the city.

Businesses have to ensure proper physical distancing by limiting the number of people allowed on their patios at one time and ensuring there's sufficient space between tables so customers can easily move around.

Mayor Jim Watson, who had his hair cut Friday for the first time in three months, says seeing businesses open again is a relief for many.

Salons and barbershops

Mayor Jim Watson was just one of the many people who decided to get cuts by professionals Friday as salons and barbershops reopened.

However, the province isn't allowing any services that could pose an increased risk of coming into contact with bodily fluids, which means beard-trimming is still prohibited.

Customers will have to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms. Barbers, stylists and patrons are encouraged to wear masks, book appointments ahead of time and limit the number of walk-ins.

CBC News spoke to shoppers and employees about what it's like to return to the mall after months of closures.

Malls

Mall-goers also took advantage of Friday's reopening to get some in-person shopping done, but it's not business as usual.

The province is suggesting malls limit the number of people allowed in any one business at a time, while also restricting access to fitting rooms and cleaning them after each use.

Dine-in at food courts is prohibited.