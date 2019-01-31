Shots fired, 1 person injured near Elmvale transit station

Someone has been shot near the Elmvale transit station, police and paramedics say.

Ottawa police were called to the area of St. Laurent Boulevard and Russell Road at 7:53 a.m., and shots were fired, police said.

Paramedics confirmed that one person was injured, but didn't have details on the victim's condition, age or gender.

OC Transpo has closed the Elmvale station until further notice.

More to come.