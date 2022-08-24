City cancelling about 1,500 tickets issued by 2 speed cameras in error

Approximately 1,500 speeding tickets issued this summer are being cancelled by the city because it says speed cameras at two different locations were calibrated incorrectly.

All tickets issued at the two locations from July 1 to Aug. 15 should be cancelled by the end of September, a City of Ottawa memo to council said on Wednesday afternoon.

The two locations are both in school zones with speed limits that change when school is not in session. From September to June the speed limit is 40 km/h from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and outside those hours — including all summer long — the speed limit is 50 km/h.

Due to an administrative error, the city said tickets continued to be issued this summer as if the speed limit was 40 km/h.

As of Aug. 16, the issue was corrected, the memo said.

The two locations are on Alta Vista Drive between Ayers Avenue and Ridgemont Avenue and on Abbott Street East between Moss Hill Trail and Shea Road.

The city says vehicle owners who have been ticketed will receive notice of the cancellation by mail.

"They are asked not to pay their fines. Those who have paid will be reimbursed their full fine amount by the end of October," the memo reads.

It says no action is needed by those ticketed to initiate a reimbursement.