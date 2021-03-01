Speed cameras to more than double in 2023

The City of Ottawa plans to install 23 more automated speed enforcement cameras along city roads this year.

The additional cameras, including six that were supposed to be installed last year, will more than double the total number of them across the city.

According to a Wednesday memo to the mayor and councillors from Carol Hall, the city's associate director of traffic services, 40 cameras will be set up by the end of the year.

Introduced as a pilot project, the camera program was made permanent in October 2021, with plans to add between 15 and 25 new cameras each year until 2026.

"Where installed, speed cameras were found effective at increasing compliance to the posted speed limit, which reduces the risk to vulnerable road users," according to the memo.

The city also lists 77 red light camera locations.

Cameras near schools, parks

Of the 17 new speed camera locations, 11 are within school zones, two are near parks and others are on roads where speeding has been identified as a problem.

The new camera locations are:

Jeanne D'Arc Boulevard N. from Paddler Way/Vorlage Drive to Orléans Boulevard (near Terry Fox Elementary School).

from Paddler Way/Vorlage Drive to Orléans Boulevard (near Terry Fox Elementary School). Cedarview Road from Fallowfield Road to about 200 metres south of Fallowfield (near Cedarview Middle School).

from Fallowfield Road to about 200 metres south of Fallowfield (near Cedarview Middle School). Cambrian Road from Greenbank Road to Kilbirnie Drive (near St. Cecilia School).

from Greenbank Road to Kilbirnie Drive (near St. Cecilia School). Woodroffe Avenue from Anthony Avenue to Saville Row (near Woodroffe Avenue Public School).

from Anthony Avenue to Saville Row (near Woodroffe Avenue Public School). First Avenue from Chrysler Street to Percy Street (near Glebe Collegiate Institute).

from Chrysler Street to Percy Street (near Glebe Collegiate Institute). Heron Road from Finn Court to Baycrest Drive (near Queen of Angels Adult High School).

from Finn Court to Baycrest Drive (near Queen of Angels Adult High School). Portobello Boulevard from Capreol Street/Martello Drive to Aquaview Drive (near Avalon Public School and École élémentaire public Des Sentiers).

from Capreol Street/Martello Drive to Aquaview Drive (near Avalon Public School and École élémentaire public Des Sentiers). Spratt Road from Canyon Walk Drive to Shoreline Drive (near St. Jerome School, Steve MacLean Public School and École élémentaire catholique Bernard-Grandmaître).

from Canyon Walk Drive to Shoreline Drive (near St. Jerome School, Steve MacLean Public School and École élémentaire catholique Bernard-Grandmaître). Kelly Farm Drive from Shepody Circle to Findlay Creek Drive (near Vimy Ridge Public School).

from Shepody Circle to Findlay Creek Drive (near Vimy Ridge Public School). Stonehaven Drive from Bridle Park Drive to Tandalee Crescent (near St. Anne School, École élémentaire catholique Élisabeth-Bruyère and Roch Carrier Elementary School).

from Bridle Park Drive to Tandalee Crescent (near St. Anne School, École élémentaire catholique Élisabeth-Bruyère and Roch Carrier Elementary School). Berrigan Drive from Croxley Way to Claridge Drive (near Berrigan Elementary School and Longfields-Davidson Heights Secondary School).

from Croxley Way to Claridge Drive (near Berrigan Elementary School and Longfields-Davidson Heights Secondary School). Riverside Drive from Mooney's Bay Place to Ridgewood Avenue (near Mooney's Bay Park).

from Mooney's Bay Place to Ridgewood Avenue (near Mooney's Bay Park). Bronson Avenue from University Drive/Sunnyside Avenue to Brewer Way (near Brewer Park).

from University Drive/Sunnyside Avenue to Brewer Way (near Brewer Park). Hunt Club Road from Lorry Greenberg Drive to Pike Street (high-speed location where the posted speed limit is between 50 and 70 km/h).

from Lorry Greenberg Drive to Pike Street (high-speed location where the posted speed limit is between 50 and 70 km/h). Montreal Road from Ogilvie Road to Foxborough Private/Bethamy Lane (high-speed location where the posted speed limit is between 50 and 70 km/h).

from Ogilvie Road to Foxborough Private/Bethamy Lane (high-speed location where the posted speed limit is between 50 and 70 km/h). Walkley Road from Harding Road to Halifax Drive (high-speed location with low speed limit compliance and many pedestrians).

from Harding Road to Halifax Drive (high-speed location with low speed limit compliance and many pedestrians). King Edward Avenue from Cathcart Street to St. Patrick Street (high-speed location with low speed limit compliance and many pedestrians).

According to the city, the last five cameras are pending approval from Hydro Ottawa, which must determine whether there's sufficient power infrastructure to support cameras in those spots.

In choosing those locations, the city says it takes a "data-driven approach" that factors in compliance with the speed limit, the prevalence of drivers travelling 15 km/h or more over the limit, the number of collisions and the number of students walking or cycling to schools.

Catching up on 6

In addition to the 17 new cameras, six more that were approved for installation last year but held up due to labour disruptions and other "unforeseen delays" will be installed this spring, according to the memo.

Those locations are: