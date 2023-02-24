Here's how many tickets have been issued by Ottawa speed cameras

With the City of Ottawa planning to install 23 more automated speed enforcement cameras along city roads this year CBC crunched the numbers to determine just how many tickets have been doled out.

Introduced as a pilot project, the camera program was made permanent in October 2021, with plans to add between 15 and 25 new cameras each year until 2026.

In 2022, the busiest camera was on St. Laurent Boulevard between Noranda and Clarke avenues, catching 22,914 violations.

Since the first cameras were installed, the most tickets have come from the camera at Ogilvie Road between Appleford Street and Elmlea Gate, which issued 34,699 fines.

In total, 259,656 tickets have been issued as a result of the automated speed cameras in the city since the program began.

This map shows the approximate locations of current and planned speed camera locations in Ottawa and the total 2022 violations for the top three current cameras. (CBC News Graphics)

In addition to the 17 new cameras, six more that were approved for installation last year — but held up due to labour disruptions and other "unforeseen delays" — will be installed this spring, according a memo sent earlier this week to the mayor and councillors from Carol Hall, the city's associate director of traffic services.

Of the new locations, 11 are within school zones, two are near parks and others are on roads where speeding has been identified as a problem.

Fines range from $20 for exceeding the speed limit by 1 km/hto $718 for going 49 km/h over the limit.

In choosing locations, the city said it takes a "data-driven approach" that takes into account factors such as existing compliance with the posted speed limit, the prevalence of "high-end speeders" (those travelling 15 km/h or more over the speed limit), the number of collisions and the number of students walking or cycling to schools in the area.

The city also lists 77 red light camera locations.