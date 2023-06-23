Joy sculpture restored and returned to Sparks Street

A popular Sparks Street sculpture has been restored to its former glory after the piece was vandalized earlier this year.

Joy was unveiled on Sparks Street in 1970 thanks to a donation by E.R. (Bud) Fisher to the City of Ottawa and the mall authority, and went on to become very popular with residents and tourists alike.

The sculpture — made by Bruce Garner — portrays four youthful figures standing in a circle facing each other while holding hands and gesturing upwards, seemingly celebrating a joyful moment.

Kevin McHale, executive director of the Sparks Street Business Improvement Area (BIA) and mall authority, said he realized he might have taken it for granted.

When the sculpture was gone, he said it was "upsetting" and now it's nice to see it "back in its glory."

"It's just simple joy — I think that's why it's so relatable to so many people and why so many people were sad to see it come down. I mean that was humbling almost," McHale said.

"Being a steward of the piece, to see how many people have a connection with it ... it really emphasized how important it was for us to make sure that we restored it as quickly as we could and to be true to the piece."

The Joy statue was missing one of its four figures, with only the severed hand of the fourth figure still attached. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

Cost more than $20K

McHale stored the sculpture in his office after it had been vandalized until it could be restored. It cost more than $20,000, but the BIA is making an insurance claim to cover the costs.

McHale said it was "worth the expense" for the "multi-layer process" of restoration by firm Heritage Grade.

"It's not just bending it back and putting on a couple new pieces. It's got to be done in respect of the piece," said McHale, who called the piece a crowd favourite for people walking down Sparks.

"It's one of those few in Ottawa — certainly in the downtown area — that's not trying to be dramatic. It's a dramatic piece, but it's not a moment in time. It's not a historical figure," he said.