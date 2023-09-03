Shooting outside wedding reception leaves 2 dead, 6 injured in south Ottawa

Ottawa police are investigating a shooting Saturday night that left two men dead and injured six people who were "attending a wedding" at a south Ottawa convention centre.

According to an Ottawa Police Service media release, police responded to a report of gunshots at about 10:21 p.m. on the 2900 block of Gibford Drive, off Hunt Club Road near the Ottawa International Airport.

Police said no arrests have been made so far, though by 2:22 a.m. police said on social media that there were no further threats to public safety.

The shooting occurred outside the convention centre, according to the media release. Police said the victims were attending a wedding there. They are asking witnesses to come forward as the investigation continues.

Police are withholding the identities of the two men who died in the shooting until their family can be notified. They say neither victim was a resident of Ottawa.

"This violence is tragic and unacceptable," police said in the release. "It is disturbing for our entire community. Police are reaching out to community leaders to ensure the families of the victims are supported."

Coun. Jessica Bradley, who represents the area, called the news "terrible."

"This has no place in our community," she said. "There is no tolerance for this kind of violence, and I hope that those involved and those who may know something share with police. And that we are able to solve this quickly."

Police responded to the 2900 block of Gibford Dr. late Saturday night after reports of gunshots. (CBC)

The homicides are the 11th and 12th that police have reported this year.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact their homicide unit at 613-236-1222 x 5493.

They are specifically asking for information from anyone with cell phone, dash cam or security video of the area from between 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Bradley said she has spoken to Chief Eric Stubbs, who asked her to spread that message.

"He really stressed if we could help communicate to the public if they've seen something to share that information," she said. "At this time they've said there is no general threat to the general public in that area."