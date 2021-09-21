David McGuinty re-elected in Ottawa South

Liberal MP David McGuinty has been re-elected in Ottawa South.

The CBC News Decision Desk is projecting the riding will go to the Liberal incumbent, who has held the riding since 2004.

Last time voters went to the polls, McGuinty won 52 per cent of the vote.

Five candidates challenged the incumbent — Conservative Eli Tannis, the NDP's Huda Mukbil, the Greens' Les Schram, Chylow Hall for the People's Party of Canada, and Larry Wasslen for the Communist Party of Canada.

McGuinty has held many positions during his political career, including as house leader of the official opposition.

Starting in 2017, McGuinty was chair of the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians.

With a population of 121,058 as of 2016's census, the suburban riding spans 76 square kilometres.