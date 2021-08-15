Ottawa South stands as a Liberal stronghold





Ottawa South has voted Liberal in every election since the riding was created in 1988, with 2019 voters continuing that trend.

In the last federal election Liberal David McGuinty, who's held the suburban riding since 2004, won with a commanding 52 per cent share of the vote.

The Liberals beat the Conservatives by 18,180 votes.

Throwing their hats into the ring alongside McGuinty are:

Chylow Hall for the People's Party of Canada, who has experience in IT and real estate,

Huda Mukbil, a national security expert, for the NDP,

Les Schram, who ran for the Greens in 2019, will be the party's candidate again in 2021,

Conservative Eli Tannis, who helped run his family's food distribution company since its foundation,

and retired registered nurse Larry Wasslen of the Communist Party of Canada.

Ottawa South in 2019