Ottawa South re-elects Liberal David McGuinty

CBC News projects Liberal David McGuinty will return to the House of Commons after being re-elected in Ottawa South.

Ottawa South has voted Liberal in every election since it was created in 1988.

This race pitted McGuinty against Independent Ahmed Bouragba; Rodrigo Bolanos of the People's Party; union negotiator and Alta Vista Community Association executive Morgan Gay for the NDP; Independent Sarmad Laith; Green Party candidate Les Schram, who also ran under their banner in last year's provincial election; Conservative Eli Tannis, who helped run his family's food distribution company and its foundation; and Larry Wasslen of the Communist Party of Canada.

