Ottawa South re-elects Liberal David McGuinty
CBC News projects Liberal David McGuinty will return to the House of Commons after being re-elected in Ottawa South.
Consistently Liberal riding remains in the party's fold
Ottawa South has voted Liberal in every election since it was created in 1988.
This race pitted McGuinty against Independent Ahmed Bouragba; Rodrigo Bolanos of the People's Party; union negotiator and Alta Vista Community Association executive Morgan Gay for the NDP; Independent Sarmad Laith; Green Party candidate Les Schram, who also ran under their banner in last year's provincial election; Conservative Eli Tannis, who helped run his family's food distribution company and its foundation; and Larry Wasslen of the Communist Party of Canada.
Ottawa South in 2015
