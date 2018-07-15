Ottawa soccer fans gear up for World Cup final

Fans across Ottawa are coming together to watch the World Cup final between France and Croatia Sunday.

The two teams are squaring off to settle an old score regarding a 20-year-old semifinal tournament where France took the title.

Croatia's success has been one of the biggest stories in this year's surprising tournament. The country, of only four million people, is hoping to win the biggest title in international soccer.

"I'd be lying to say that I'm not surprised," Mary Hlacar, an avid Croatian fan, who will be hosting a viewing party in her home.

"The team has heart. They play hard and if you listen to some of the interviews with the players, they're really doing this for their country, and it's a very very passionate country."

The World Cup might be taking place in Russia, but fans on this side of the world are as glued to the tournament as if they were there. We talk to four of them, two Croatia fans and two French fans, in a mutually respectful debate about who's going to win tomorrow's big match. 11:42

French fans feeling confident

French fans, on the other hand, say they are not so surprised but like their rival fans, they believe their team will win.

"We have a very strong opponent in Croatia, so it will make an amazing final this year," said Yann-Alexandre Girard a fan of the French team.

"But we will be winning tomorrow."

Girard told CBC Radio's In Town and Out that the team has history on their side, a legacy of doing well in the tournament.

Settling an old score

The loss in 1998 to France was difficult to grasp, said Croatian fan Tom Samija.

"It was the first time Croatia really showcased itself, at that time we had our golden generation, we lost to France, [there] was hardship, we've gone through a lot of hardship over the years… this basically has... brought the country national pride," he said.

"It's amazing what a sport can do to to bind a country and bind Croatians across the world."

Captain Luka Modric and an unrelenting Croatian squad square off against the high-flying French in Sunday's World Cup final. (Alastair Grant/Associated Press)

Hlacar says that Croatia has placed itself on the map, as it exceeds all expectations during this tournament.

"People [are] just finally learning about this country," she said. "I think this has cemented everybody knowing where Croatia is and what we're all about."

The Croatian community will be hosting a gathering at a church basement, while the French community will be attending the embassy of France Sunday at 11 a.m.