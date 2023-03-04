Travellers brace for delays as latest winter storm blows through

Travellers in Ottawa braced for delays and disruptions Saturday after yet another winter snowstorm blew through the region.

More than 20 centimetres of snow have fallen in Ottawa since the first weather warnings were issued across eastern Ontario on Friday.

Alice Rousselle said she was glad to have arrived at the Ottawa airport on time Saturday morning, as she'd been nervous about the road conditions.

"I was scared that the roads were going to be filled with snow and there was going to be traffic. But in the end it was quite OK," she told Radio-Canada.

Rousselle said her parents were so worried the heavy snowfall overnight would make it difficult to find a clear parking spot that they brought a shovel with them.

They didn't end up needing to use it, she added.

Despite the weather conditions. Rousselle said she's happy that her family's flight to Whistler, B.C., to ski during her school break wasn't cancelled or delayed.

Adeshola Adegbite's flight to Newfoundland was one of more than 25 either cancelled or delayed at the Ottawa airport after a major storm blew through the region Friday and Saturday. (Radio-Canada)

Flights delayed, cancelled

Not everyone was so lucky.

Adeshola Adegbite's morning flight was cancelled, and the next available flight he could book was more than seven hours later.

His was one of more than 25 flights leaving the airport that were either cancelled or delayed Saturday.

Adegbite said he'd be bored and hoped his flight wouldn't be cancelled again.

"I have to be in Newfoundland today because there's something important I have to do tomorrow," he said.

"It's not going to be easy to be at the airport for like seven, eight hours. But I have no option."

The snowfall warnings had all been lifted by around 4 p.m. Saturday. According to Environment Canada's forecast, flurries are expected to taper off in Ottawa by Saturday evening.