What the heck was with all that snow, eh?
Just in time for rush hour, fat flakes of sticky snow blanketed Ottawa yet again
It wasn't supposed to be that way.
Yeah, thanks for the 1 CM prediction weather people—@Wtimbers
Wednesday was Ottawa's 2nd-snowiest day in a month.
Exactly one week from spring.
Really!!Ottawa! ❄️⛄️it’s March 13 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottawaweather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottawaweather</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWeather?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCWeather</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCOttawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCOttawa</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/cbcotttraffic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbcotttraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/bQuLcMPosp">pic.twitter.com/bQuLcMPosp</a>—@DinaHanenberg
The roads were bad.
Two buses stuck on Rideau street i was on that 14 and was let off <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ONStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ONStorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/weathernetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@weathernetwork</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCOttawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCOttawa</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ctvottawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ctvottawa</a> <a href="https://t.co/TztJvvulfR">pic.twitter.com/TztJvvulfR</a>—@chichiSHL
Advisory for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottbike?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottbike</a> ... it’s snowing <a href="https://t.co/vXaidrFvTo">pic.twitter.com/vXaidrFvTo</a>—@OttSnowCyclist
<a href="https://twitter.com/OttTraffic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OttTraffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCOttawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCOttawa</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/cbcotttraffic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbcotttraffic</a> 417e slow at walkley <a href="https://t.co/fQ4W7dZQwa">pic.twitter.com/fQ4W7dZQwa</a>—@tancommedia
Moods were bad.
Dear Mother Nature,<br><br>Enough already.<br><br>Sincerely, <br>Ottawa<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Otttraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Otttraffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottweather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottweather</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCOttawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCOttawa</a> <a href="https://t.co/k76ZQSMyDR">pic.twitter.com/k76ZQSMyDR</a>—@myownadvisor
<a href="https://twitter.com/BlacksWeather?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BlacksWeather</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCOttawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCOttawa</a> The Sign says it all. STOP. Enough winter already. ☃ <a href="https://t.co/ojQtjNbVy0">pic.twitter.com/ojQtjNbVy0</a>—@Orcadian1
This ❄️ Is ❄️ All ❄️ Your ❄️ Fault ☃️ <a href="https://t.co/AqRgsUW4Eu">https://t.co/AqRgsUW4Eu</a>—@dani_keenan
(It's not all our fault).
There were some silver linings.
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MoreSnow?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MoreSnow</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BeautifulWinter?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BeautifulWinter</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MarchBreak?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MarchBreak</a><a href="https://twitter.com/CBCOttawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCOttawa</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/cbcotttraffic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbcotttraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/YBrPbF26Ux">pic.twitter.com/YBrPbF26Ux</a>—@NaveenEipe
