What the heck was with all that snow, eh?
Photos

It's the last week of winter, and Wednesday was the second-snowiest day in a month. Uncle!

Just in time for rush hour, fat flakes of sticky snow blanketed Ottawa yet again

It wasn't supposed to be that way.

Wednesday was Ottawa's 2nd-snowiest day in a month.

Exactly one week from spring.

The roads were bad.

Moods were bad.

(It's not all our fault).

There were some silver linings.

Stay strong.

The wasps will be here soon.

Comments

