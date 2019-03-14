So Canada: 2 pickups tow transport uphill in snap snowstorm

A transport truck hauling timber needed two pickup trucks worth of horsepower to get it up a hill on Somerset Street W. during heavy snow Wednesday afternoon.

Former CBC Ottawa employee Joanne Steventon was near the corner of Somerset and Booth streets when she saw the scene unfolding and broke out her smartphone.

The big truck needed the help of not one, but two smaller trucks to get up the hill.

It took two tries.

As the video shows, the tow line snapped during the first attempt.

Almost makes you think of that Corb Lund song.

This was one of several traffic mishaps that happened when what was forecasted to be a light dusting of snow turned into several centimetres of fat flakes floating across Ottawa during the afternoon rush hour.