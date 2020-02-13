73-year-old Ottawan begging city for better snow removal

A 73-year-old Centretown resident has been fighting the city to help with snow outside his building.

Dennis Mullins has lived on Somerset Street West near Bank Street for a year and a half, uses a walker for mobility and says in the winters it's nearly impossible to leave.

The snow is cleared in the driveways and walkways of the actual building, but Mullins takes issue with the banks between the road and the sidewalk.

"I can't go and get into a taxi or a Para Transpo bus because of the snow. It's pretty hard with my walker here to do all those things," he said.

"I'd give them $5 to move the snow from the front of my building."

Mullins says his building on Somerset Street West is great, except for the snow issues. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC )

Mullins said many people in the building of 250 units have mobility issues.

"I saw a lady yesterday almost fell down over there," he said. "

"It's sad that nobody is looking out for the handicapped seniors."

He said he has contacted the city and his councillor's office many times without getting an answer.

He has also asked for an accessible parking spot to be put in front of the building so Para Transpo could park there.

Snow standards under review

In an emailed statement, the city said staff will be reviewing council-approved quality standards for winter maintenance.

"As a part of this review the city will be seeking resident feedback and comments," said Laila Gibbons, director of roads and parking services.

"Following the conclusion of the review, staff will present a report to the committee to consider in 2021."

The statement also pointed to enhancements the city has implemented this year, including 24-hour sidewalk maintenance and special ice breakers and GPS on sidewalk machines.

Gibbons said the city will continue to use new technology to improve services.