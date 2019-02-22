Curtain pulled back on Ottawa's 'snow-Banksy'

Ottawa's "snow-Banksy," who turned snow banks into art in Vanier, has been unveiled.

Gilles Bergeron is the artist with a magic snow scraper who has graced the city with a snowbank turned into a crocodile and a 1967 El Camino.

A view of the crocodile that Bergeron has carved on the street. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

"I got tired of just seeing ordinary snowbanks, so carving came out and some creatures appeared," said Bergeron to Ottawa Morning's Hallie Cotnam on Thursday.

He said he creates his figures at night so they can surprise people in the morning.

"It's more peaceful and people don't see me doing them. They just walk by the next morning and things appear," he said.

This sculpture is a 1967 El Camino according to Bergeron, which is the year he was born. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

Simple tools

He said he uses just a small scraper and a spade to carve the banks.

Gilles Bergeron scrapes some freshly-fallen snow off his sculpture of a ‘67 El Camino. The tire definition was achieved using massage oil & hair dye. “You’d be amazed what I’ve got lying around.” <a href="https://twitter.com/OttawaMorning?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OttawaMorning</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ACVanierCA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ACVanierCA</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Quartier_Vanier?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Quartier_Vanier</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ottcity?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ottcity</a> <a href="https://t.co/gfyoAx9k83">pic.twitter.com/gfyoAx9k83</a> —@HallieCBC

He has lived in the area for decades and said he often removes snow banks from the street to make more room, but this year he felt like doing something different.

"I just decided to make a few sculptures, slow down the traffic and give us something better to look at," he said.

Ottawa has received enough snow this season for the snowbank art to take shape. (Jean Delisle /CBC)

Ottawa has received sometimes record-breaking amounts of snow this year, but Bergeron is still hoping for more.

"Hopefully, winter stays around a little longer and I get to carve another animal."