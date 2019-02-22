Curtain pulled back on Ottawa's 'snow-Banksy'

Skip to Main Content
Ottawa’s 'snow-Banksy,' who turns snow banks into art in Vanier, has been unveiled.

Vanier resident Gilles Bergeron is the neighbourhood's snow sculptor

Gilles Bergeron is the artist behind snow sculptures that have popped up in Vanier in the last few weeks. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

Gilles Bergeron is the artist with a magic snow scraper who has graced the city with a snowbank turned into a crocodile and a 1967 El Camino.

A view of the crocodile that Bergeron has carved on the street. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

"I got tired of just seeing ordinary snowbanks, so carving came out and some creatures appeared," said Bergeron to Ottawa Morning's Hallie Cotnam on Thursday.

He said he creates his figures at night so they can surprise people in the morning.   

"It's more peaceful and people don't see me doing them. They just walk by the next morning and things appear," he said.

This sculpture is a 1967 El Camino according to Bergeron, which is the year he was born. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

Simple tools

He said he uses just a small scraper and a spade to carve the banks.

He has lived in the area for decades and said he often removes snow banks from the street to make more room, but this year he felt like doing something different.

"I just decided to make a few sculptures, slow down the traffic and give us something better to look at," he said.

Ottawa has received enough snow this season for the snowbank art to take shape. (Jean Delisle /CBC)

Ottawa has received sometimes record-breaking amounts of snow this year, but Bergeron is still hoping for more.  

"Hopefully, winter stays around a little longer and I get to carve another animal."

With files from Hallie Cotnam

